Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

