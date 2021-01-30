Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.