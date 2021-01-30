Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $600.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.67 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

