Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

