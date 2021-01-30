American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,073,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Cannabis stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
About American Cannabis
