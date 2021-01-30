American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 29,579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.26. 5,059,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

