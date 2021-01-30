American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. 1,674,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,888. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,494,000 after purchasing an additional 854,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,064 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,169,000 after purchasing an additional 217,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.