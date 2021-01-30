American Research & Management Co. Buys 3,938 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 291,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,598. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

