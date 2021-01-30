American Research & Management Co. Buys New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.08. 2,029,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,424. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.