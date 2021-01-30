American Research & Management Co. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.60. 11,724,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

