Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $197.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

