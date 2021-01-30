AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,005 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

