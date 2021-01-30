Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMTY opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Amerityre has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Get Amerityre alerts:

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.