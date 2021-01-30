Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

