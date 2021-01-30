Amon (AMN) Market Cap Achieves $2.73 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $13,545.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00912134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.02 or 0.04424035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018413 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028113 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

