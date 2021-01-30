AmonD Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $781,026.63 and approximately $14,963.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048098 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00131314 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263943 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066516 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065149 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.70 or 0.90953875 BTC.
AmonD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
AmonD Coin Trading
AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
