Amoveo (VEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $573.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.76 or 0.00078359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $573.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

