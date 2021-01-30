Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCRR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In other news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCRR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 522,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $859.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

