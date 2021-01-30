Analyzing American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get American International Group alerts:

87.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American International Group and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 8 7 0 2.47 Watford 0 3 0 0 2.00

American International Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Watford has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.24%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Watford.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group -10.82% 3.62% 0.42% Watford N/A -10.77% -2.42%

Volatility & Risk

American International Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watford has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Watford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $49.75 billion 0.65 $3.35 billion $4.59 8.16 Watford $687.36 million 1.00 $62.54 million $2.00 17.28

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watford, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American International Group beats Watford on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.