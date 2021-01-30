AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

