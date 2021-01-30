Anchor Market Cap Reaches $10.30 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $14,594.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.
Anchor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Anchor Coin Trading
Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.
