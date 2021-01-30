Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of AMCF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Company Profile
