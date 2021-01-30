Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AMCF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Company Profile

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

