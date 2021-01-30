Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $6.25. Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,180,122 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

