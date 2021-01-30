AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.70 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One AnimalGo token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

AnimalGo Token Profile

AnimalGo is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

