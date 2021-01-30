Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.50 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $82.50 million and $31.16 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00919280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.65 or 0.04559495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.