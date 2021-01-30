Ankr Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $82.22 million and $35.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00894347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.60 or 0.04291896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network .

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

