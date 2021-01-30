ankrETH (aEth) Price Hits $1,233.74 on Top Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. ankrETH has a total market cap of $36.19 million and approximately $718,085.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH token can now be purchased for about $1,233.74 or 0.03612140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

ankrETH Token Trading

ankrETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.