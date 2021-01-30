Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,083 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,105,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

