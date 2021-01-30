Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 22,392 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,169,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971,039. The stock has a market cap of $630.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

