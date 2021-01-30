Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 618 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,624. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $250.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

