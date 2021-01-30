Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crown by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after acquiring an additional 226,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after acquiring an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 837,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,594. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

