Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,670 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,784 shares of company stock valued at $63,407,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,403. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.79. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.01, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.