Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 515.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,542 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,386. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

