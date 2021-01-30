Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.46. 4,543,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

