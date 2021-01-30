Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $3,426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 422,862 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.