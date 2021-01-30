Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $271.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,503. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

