Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.27. 17,934,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,150,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.