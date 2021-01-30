Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. 907,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

