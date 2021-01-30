Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.33 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,252,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

