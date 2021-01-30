Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. 861,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

