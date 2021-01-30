Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,153 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,480,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

