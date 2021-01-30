Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 59,091 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,091 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of DHI stock remained flat at $$76.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

