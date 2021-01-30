Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,460 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 650.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after buying an additional 316,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 216.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 212,863 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.12. 807,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.55. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.