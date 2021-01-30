Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,724,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.59. 1,343,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $210.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.