Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 196,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Assurant by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.47. The company had a trading volume of 632,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,449. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

