Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,241 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 325,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. 2,561,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.