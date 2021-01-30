Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 845 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after buying an additional 589,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. 9,502,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

