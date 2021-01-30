Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,572 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,034 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,816. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.