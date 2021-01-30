Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 367,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

The Allstate stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

