Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,039.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 393,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.